Wildcats rough up Mintos in pre-season contest

The Warman Wildcats first trip to the Art Hauser Centre was one they won’t soon forget.

The Wildcats, who are in their second year in the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League, came out flying against the Prince Albert Mintos on Saturday evening as they scored four times in the opening frame and cruised to a 9-3 pre-season triumph.

Rhett Dekowny led the way for the Wildcats with three goals and an assist, while Brody Mortenson recorded a goal and three assists in the triumph.

Jeter Korte had two goals and two assists for the visitors, who improved their pre-season record to 3-0-1.

Mason Bueckert had a goal and an assist to improve his exhibition point total to a league-best seven points, Jordan Normand lit the lamp twice and Alex Worthington stopped 20 shots.

Ryland Martin, Carter Hanson and Eric Ward countered for the Mintos, who are now 1-1 in pre-season.

Ty Shumanski started the game and made 19 saves, while Jayden Kraus turned aside 25 shots during the second half.

The two sides will square off again on Sunday at the Legends Centre in Warman at 3:30 p.m.

The Mintos will start their regular season slate next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when the Swift Current Legionnaires will come to the Art Hauser Centre.

Pre-Season Scores

Friday, Sept. 17

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2 (Brayden Schenstead (Kindersley Klippers Draft Pick) – 34 Saves)

Saskatoon Contacts 4 Yorkton 3 (Zach Moore – Two Goals and One Assist)

Pre-Season Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 19