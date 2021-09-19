New record 543 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday.

This was among 543 total cases in the province, which marked the seventh straight day that the total number of cases were over 400 and another new record number of cases recorded. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 147 new cases.

The province also reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The death was reported in South West zone.

There have now been 639 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Of the 62,101 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,586 are considered active another record number.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 316 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 181 active cases and North Central 3 has 90 active cases.

According to the province there were 132 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 52 cases reported with 45 not vaccinated.

One case with pending location was added to North Central on Sunday.

According to the province, 36.5 per cent of new cases are in patients under the age of 19 and about 9.2 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

The province also set a record for patients in hospital overall and in ICU.

There are currently 249 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 190 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 194 receiving inpatient care and 55 in the ICU. North Central has 30 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 484, or 40.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 285 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56,591.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14,880 cases are from the North area (6,244 North West, 6,326 North Central and 2,310 North East).

There were 3,911 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Sept. 18, there have been 1,090,734 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,5120,086.

There were 431 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 47,882 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.