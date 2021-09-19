E.A. Rawlinson Centre ’21-22 lineup has Canadian flavour

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Prince Albert will host a full season of shows at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre.



Canadian content was the theme as organizers unveiled the 22 acts that will take to the Rawlinson stage between Oct. 2 and June 17. The list includes Saskatchewan products The North Sound (Oct. 2), Zachary Lucky (Nov. 19) and Sylvia Chave (Oct. 20), along with familiar but popular Canadian entertainers like Fred Penner (May 18), Chantal Kreviazuk (Nov. 25) and The Trews (Feb. 11).

“It’s a good angle to have, that Canadian flavour,” said Cara Stelmaschuk, the marketing and events coordinator for the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. “It is so varied, and you’re able to offer a lot of very different acts all sourced from Canada. It’s kind of a cool feather in our cap that way.”

Stelmaschuk said it was difficult to book artists for the upcoming season, giving the uncertainty around COVID-19. She’s confident all shows will go ahead as planned if Saskatchewan residents take the necessary health precautions, and excited to see more performers back on stage.

“It’s been very hard,” she said. “Some of these acts we didn’t even confirm until Monday (Sept. 13) so everything’s been very down to the wire just to get this season put together and confirmed and priced. Obviously, they’re as excited to be touring as we are to have them.”

Indigenous artists joining The North Sound in the 2021-22 season include Iskwe—short for waseskwan iskwew, meaning “blue sky woman”—and Diyet and the Love Soldiers. Performing arts shows include Livewire Theatre, The Cheescake Burlesque Revue, and experimental acrobatic circus company Barely Methodical Troupe.

Local performers on the list include Donny Parenteau, and Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys.

“We’ve done two little half-seasons (in 2020-21) and they were very regional as far as talent,” Stelmaschuk explained. “They were still great seasons, and we got to hear some great music in those two half years that we had, but this is kind of an exciting thing. We can offer things like a build your own season option, because there’s so many shows.”

The Rawlinson has several options for attendees who can’t make a show due to COVID-19 cancellations. Stelmaschuk said they can transfer their ticket to a new show date, and refunds are always available right up until show time. Attendees can also exchange the ticket for credit on their account, which they can put towards another show in the future.

For a complete listing of acts, show times and ticket prices, visit www.earc.ca.