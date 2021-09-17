Province reports seven deaths related to COVID-19

The province reported seven deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday including one in North Central and two in the adjacent North West Zone.

All three deaths were in the 80 plus age group.

The other deaths included two in Saskatoon and one each in the Far North East and Central West.

There have now been 637 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday.

This was among 472 total cases in the province for a total over 400 for the sixth straight day, 383 of which were in unvaccinated residents. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 80 new cases.

The province reported 91 new cases in the 11 and under age group. Saskatchewan began reporting this statistic on Tuesday. A total of 74 new cases were reported in the 12 to 19 age group.

Of the 61,065 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,234 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 300 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 195 active cases and North Central 3 has 90 active cases.

One case with pending location were added to North Central on Friday.

According to the province, 35.2 per cent of new cases are in patients under the age of 19 and about 13.6 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

There are currently 223 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 165 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 173 receiving inpatient care and 50 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 444, or 36.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 387 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,504.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14,512 cases are from the North area (6,116 North West, 6,169 North Central and 2,227 North East).

There were 4,248 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Sept. 17, there have been 1,082,355 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,511,313.

There were 367 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 47,574 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 14.

This was among 12,461 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,825 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 3,210 are Delta (B.1.617.2).