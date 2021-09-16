Raiders road game on Oct. 2 to be broadcast nationally on CBC

The Prince Albert Raiders will be involved in the first game of the Canadian Hockey League’s new television deal.

The CHL announced on Thursday morning that the Raiders’ opening road game of the 2021-22 campaign against the Regina Pats will air nationally on CBC at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“We are very excited to drop the puck on Saturday afternoons during the 2021-22 season with the CBC,” CHL President Dan MacKenzie said in a prepared statement.

“Their iconic position in Canadian hockey combined with the CHL’s role as the top development league in the world will make for a winning partnership.”

With the game now airing on television, the start time for the Pats home opener has now been bumped up from its original 7 p.m. slot.

The two teams will kick off their 2021-22 slates on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Art Hauser Centre.

That game will mark the first time the Raiders have played a nationally televised contest since their final round-robin matchup at the 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax, where they lost a 5-2 affair to the OHL’s Guelph Storm.

In addition to the Raiders/Pats game, five other CHL matchups will also air on CBC during the first two months of the season:

Saturday, Oct. 9: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Shawinigan Cataractes – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Calgary Hitmen vs. Red Deer Rebels – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: Ottawa 67’s vs. Barrie Colts – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6: Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kingston Frontenacs – 2 p.m.

The official broadcast teams for the new CHL media package, which will also include TSN, have yet to be announced.