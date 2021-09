Prince Albert Police are asking for the public help in locating Steven Stiebe, age 39, who has been missing for several days.

Stiebe was last seen in the area of the boat launch, near the 300 Block of River Street East earlier this week.

He is described as being approximately 6’5” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs between 250 and 275 pounds.

Anyone with information about Stiebe’s location is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222.