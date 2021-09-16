COVID exposure at Nipawin Hawks game

The province is warning people who were at a Sept. 10 Nipawin Hawks game that there is an increased risk of exposure to people who were at the game.

The game ran from 7-10 pm at Centennial Arena,

All individuals who were at the game (against the Melfort Mustangs) should immediately isolate and remain isolated until Sept. 24. They should also seek testing immediately and again on Sept. 20.

According to the game sheet on the Nipawin Hawks website, attendance at the game was 359 people.

Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to self-isolate but should watch for symptoms of breakthrough COVID infections until Sept. 24. If symptoms develop, the person immediately isolate and seek testing.