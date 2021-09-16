Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the North Central district, even as the province introduced new measures today to help combat the spread of the virus.

Reported on Sept. 16, the district saw 42 news cases, making the active case load 599 with 33 people in the hospital. Of those, seven are in ICU.

While no one else died in the zone, one other person died in the South West zone, bringing the total Saskatchewan deaths related to COVID to 630 since the start of the pandemic.

North Central 1 currently has 204 active cases with 15 added in the last 24 hours. North Central 2 (Prince Albert) has 309 active cases, with 20 added in the last day. North Central 3 had seven new cases added to bring their active case load to seven.

There were 329 new tests performed in the last 24 hours and 203 new doses of vaccine given out, with 103 of those second doses. That means that 47,383 people in the zone are now fully vaccinated and 101,366 doses have been administered.

Recently, the province began reporting infections in younger people.

The age breakdown of the total 60,589 cases so far is 16,169 cases in ages 19 and younger, 22,034 in their 20s and 30s, 14,307 cases in the 40s and 50s, 6,235 cases in people in theirs 60s and 70s and 1,821 cases in people aged 80 and older.

Provincial highlights include:

As of September 16th, there are 439 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 60,589 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North East (39), North West (61), North Central (42), North East (11), Saskatoon (124), Central West (8), Central East (29), Regina (28), South West (5), South Central (7) and South East (38) zones and 25 new cases have pending residence information.

20 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North West (from September 12 (1)), Far North East (from September 9 (2), September 13 (1)), North West (from September 13 (1), September 14 (1)), North Central (from September 10 (1), September 11 (1), September 13 (2), September 14 (5)), North East (from September 14 (2)), Saskatoon (from September 13 (1)), Regina (from September 13 (1)), and South Central (from September 14 (1)) zones.

One (1) SK resident tested out-of-province was added to the case counts in Regina (from September 13 (1)).

60,589 cases are confirmed.

-14,664 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,391 cases are from the North area (6,052 North West, 6,141 North Central, 2,198 North East)

-12,828 cases are from the Regina area

– 7,549 cases are from the Far North area (3,530 Far North West, 520 Far North Central, 3,499 Far North East)

–6,853 cases are from the South area (1,404 South West, 2,159 South Central, 3,290 South East)

-3,900 cases are from the Central area (1,077 Central West, 2,823 Central East)

-404 cases have pending residence information

-4,064 cases are considered active and 55,895 cases are considered recovered.

-One-third (33.3%) of new cases are in the 19 years and under age category.

-More than one in seven (16.4%) new cases were fully vaccinated.

As of September 16, a total of 218 individuals are hospitalized; including 170 inpatient hospitalizations and 48 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 218 patients, 160 (73.4 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

So far 1,078,107 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of September 14, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 907,317 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,098,599 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 438 (36.4 new cases per 100,000).