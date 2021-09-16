Allan signs with Blackhawks

Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Nolan Allan is officially a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 18-year-old from Davidson inked an entry-level contract on Thursday with the NHL club, who selected him 32nd overall at the 2021 NHL Draft in July.

A third overall pick by the Raiders in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, Allan has posted 11 points in 81 regular season games over the course of the last three seasons.

He also earned a gold medal with Canada at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Texas this spring.

Allan joins defenceman Kaiden Guhle (Montreal Canadiens) and forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (San Jose Sharks) as signed NHL prospects on the Raiders roster for the upcoming season.

All five first round picks from the WHL (Allan, Sebastian Cossa, Dylan Guenther, Carson Lambos and Cole Sillinger) in this year’s draft have now inked entry-level deals with their NHL clubs.