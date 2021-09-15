Raiders sign five forwards

The Prince Albert Raiders welcomed some new faces to their roster on Wednesday as they signed forwards Ethan Ironside, Cale Sanders, Alex Mack, Bryce Warkentine and Zachary Wilson to standard player agreements.

Ironside, who is from Prince Albert and is 18 years of age, played in six SJHL games over the last two seasons with the Nipawin Hawks and the Kindersley Klippers.

An eighth round pick by the Kamloops Blazers in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Ironside had 19 points in 27 games for his hometown Mintos in 2018-19.

The 19-year-old Sanders, who calls Claresholm, Alta. home, joins the Raiders after putting up five points in seven games with the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers during the 2020-21 season.

He spent the previous campaign with the Regina Pats, where he suited up in 34 games.

Mack, who is 16-years-old and is from Edmonton, had four points in five games last year with the OHA Edmonton Under-18 program.

He had 19 points in 35 games with the OHA Edmonton Elite 15’s team in 2019-20.

The 17-year-old Warkentine, who calls Landmark, Man. home, was a sixth round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and had 35 points in 46 games over the last two seasons with the Eastman Selects Under-18 program.

Wilson, a 16-year-old from Wetaswkin, Alta., was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

He had 21 points in 26 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 team during his draft year and had three points in three games with the Xtreme’s Under-16 squad last season.

The Raiders will start their pre-season slate on Friday as they’ll host the Regina Pats in a 7 p.m. contest at the Art Hauser Centre.