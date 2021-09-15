Province reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday.

This was among 475 total cases in the province for a total over 400 for the fourth straight day, 377 of which were in unvaccinated residents.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 118 new cases.

New cases in the zero to 11-year-old age group were 104, the province began reporting this statistic on Tuesday.

Total new cases in the 12 to 19 age group totalled 60.

There were also two new deaths reported, both reported in Saskatoon. There have now been 629 patients who have died after testing positive for the virus.

Wednesday also marked the day that the province broke the 60,000 threshold for cases of COVID-19 overall.

Of the 60,149 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,016 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 321 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 210 active cases and North Central 3 has 84 active cases.

Six cases with pending location were added to North Central on Wednesday.

According to the province, 34.9 per cent of new cases are in patients under the age of 19 and about 15.2 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

There are currently 224 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 169 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 184 receiving inpatient care and 40 in the ICU. North Central has 38 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 416, or 34.6 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 387 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,504.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14,264 cases are from the North area (5,989 North West, 6,090 North Central, and 2,185 North East).

There were 4,010 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of Sept. 15, there have been 1,074,354 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,505,431.

There were 157 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 47,280 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 14.

This was among 12,461 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,825 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 3,210 are Delta (B.1.617.2).