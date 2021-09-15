PAPS names new deputy police chief

The Prince Albert Police Service announced Farica Prince as their new deputy chief in a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

Prince joins PAPS from the Blood Tribe Police Service in Alberta, where she worked as an inspector in the Administrative Support Division. Prince officially begins her new role on Oct. 1.

Prince said she’s eager to get to know the community and start working with community partners and local agencies.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is a reputable organization, highly regarded, and I am humbled to have been chosen to be a part of the team,” Prince said in a media release. “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to affect change in policing at different levels. It’s allowed me to contribute to discussions and decisions that impact the most marginalized of people in our society.

Prince began her career in October 2001 with the Dakota Ojibway Police Service. She graduated from the RCMP Depot, and was posted to her home community of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Southern Manitoba.

Prince moved to the Blood Tribe Police Service in southern Alberta in 2005, where she served as a front-line officer until 2008. She was then seconded to the training academy at the RCMP Depot in Regina, where she served in both the applied science and firearms training units.

She returned to the Blood Tribe Police Service in 2011, and was promoted to sergeant a year later. She became acting staff sergeant in 2013, and was promoted to inspector in 2018, while also being recognized as a commissioned officer by the Lt.-Gov. of Alberta.

Prince received her Bachelor of Policing degree from Charles Sturt University in 2019.

“Deputy Chief Prince brings 20 years of experience to her new role, and demonstrates leadership and a strong commitment to community engagement, public safety and proactive policing initiatives,” PAPS Chief Jon Bergen said in a media release. “She has experience in a number of key service areas and continues to approach her work in policing with compassion and respect, with the goal of engaging and supporting the wider community on issues affecting public safety.”

Prince and Bergen will both speak to the media on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The search committee offered Prince the position following a national hunt, with assistance from Leaders International.

Search committee members said they liked her background and education level, and said she would bring important skills and knowledge to the position.

“Ms. Prince stood out as a very educated, well-spoken candidate,” Board of Police Commissioners chair and search committee member Sheryl Kimbley said. “I look forward to the fresh perspective she will bring to our community. I am feeling very positive as we move forward.”

“Ms. Prince demonstrated that she approaches the challenges in a thoughtful and creative manner,” added Darcy Sander, a police board member who also served on the executive search committee. “She will be an excellent addition to the outstanding members of the Prince Albert Police Service.”

Prince is involved in several organizations, including the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, where she serves as part of their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She recently spoke about systemic racism as part of a national online conference.

She has been a strong supporter of the Alberta Association of Chief of Police, and both the Alberta Women in Public Safety (AWPS) and the Saskatchewan Women in Policing (SWIP) organizations.

Prince has received multiple awards, including an Alberta emergency service medal.