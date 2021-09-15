PA Fire rescues teenager from baby swing

Firefighters were called to a playground on Lacroix Crescent to free a teenager trapped in a baby swing, the Prince Albert Fire Department reported Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook on the Prince Albert Fire Department, the incident that took place on Monday, Sept. 13 at around 3 p.m.

According to the department, firefighters used hand tools to free the unidentified individual.

There were no injuries to report, according to the department, however, the swing seat will need to be replaced at the playground.