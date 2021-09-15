Advance vote numbers increase in 2021 federal election

Roughly 30,000 more Saskatchewan voters cast ballots in advance polls this year compared to the last federal election, Elections Canada reported on Tuesday.

Officials reported 182,438 ballots cast in advance polls from Sept. 10-13, 2021. In 2019, 151,723 voters cast advance ballots.

All but one of Saskatchewan’s federal electoral districts reported an increase in advance voters.

In the electoral district of Prince Albert, 11,579 voters cast advance ballots in 2021. Two years ago, only 9,851 voters cast a ballot at an advance poll.

Saskatoon-West was the only constituency where advance votes declined. Regina-Lewvan had the highest number of advance voters with 18,740.