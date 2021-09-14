Province reports 76 new cases in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday. This was among 506 total cases in the province, 426 of which were in unvaccinated residents.

Tuesday’s total was the highest daily number reported since the beginning of the pandemic and the first time the province broke the 500 daily case mark. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 97 new cases.

There were also two new deaths reported, one in the North West and one in Saskatoon. There have now been 627 patients who have died after testing positive for the virus.

Of the 59,673 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,929 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 311 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 211 active cases and North Central 3 has 87 active cases.

Two cases with pending location were added to North Central on Tuesday.

According to the province, 32.2 per cent of new cases are in patients under the age of 19 and about 11.5 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

There are currently 225 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 170 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 182 receiving inpatient care and 43 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 406, or 33.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 353 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,117.

Since the start of the pandemic, 114,117 cases are from the North area (5,912 North West, 6,043 North Central, 2,162 North East).

There were 4,294 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of Sept. 14, there have been 1,070,344 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 665 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,503,385.

There were 161 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 47,192 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 14.

This was among 12,461 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,825 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 3,210 are Delta (B.1.617.2).

Dashboard updated to include 0-11 age group cases

The province announced that beginning Tuesday daily COVID-19 case numbers will include ages 0-11 in the “COVID-19 new cases and vaccination status” table available at the dashboard This data will be updated seven days a week and will be integrated into the COVID-19 dashboard in the coming weeks.

There were 101 new cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group on the first day. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 62 new cases reported 57 of which were unvaccinated.

Note that, as of September 14, two residents ages 0-11 are in hospital; neither of these are in ICU. The Ministry of Health is working on providing hospitalization by age and vaccination status as part of the daily dashboard reporting. That information will be posted to the COVID-19 dashboard when available.