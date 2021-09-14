Lac La Ronge community centre passes mandatory vaccine policy

The policy requires clients to have their first dose by September 30 and their second dose by October 31 in order to access the facilities

The Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band reserve in northern Saskatchewan has passed a mandatory vaccine policy to access its facilities.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 will be required to access all areas of the building including the hallway, gymnasium, fitness centre and arena.

Vaccine passports or negative tests will also be expected in order to attend social or recreational events and gatherings affiliated with the community centre.

Initially intended to come into in full effect on Monday the mandate to be vaccinated is now being “rolled out” to accommodate the interval between first and second doses of the vaccine.

“Clients are required to have their first dose by September 30 and their second dose by October 31,” JRMCC director Kevin Roberts said on Tuesday.

“The minimal interval is 28 days for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer.”

The community centre already has a mask mandate in place to use its facilities in accordance with Lac La Ronge Indian Band policies.

The JRMCC sports and recreation department said in a release last week that new steps are being taken on strong advice from the Northern InterTribal Health Authority (NITHA).

“The health and safety of our users, staff and community is extremely important to us,” the release reads.

“Because of that, we are taking this extra precaution at JRMCC Sports and Recreation. It’s important we remain open to the public, while doing our part to help address the COVID-19 situation in and around our community.”

NITHA Medical Health officer Nnamdi Ndubuka said last week that the healthcare system is “at the brink” as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Saskatchewan and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I really want to call on everyone to please if they have not been vaccinated to please do so because they will contribute to community herd immunity,” Ndubuka said.

“Community members need to help public health and work together to emerge from this pandemic.”

Because the JRMCC is an election day voting location Elections Canada confirmed that proof of vaccination cannot be required in order to vote. Mask mandates are enforceable and residents would need to wear masks in order to vote at that location.

This report was updated to include new information provided by Kevin Roberts on September 14 2021