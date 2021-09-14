Fundraiser gives much needed boost to YWCA

It didn’t take long for Mr. Mikes employees and volunteers to start moving burgers on behalf of the Prince Albert YWCA on Tuesday.

After group sold more than 300 burgers to hungry customers less than two hours into the four-hour event. At $5 a burger, that generated a health financial contribution for the YWCA.

Mr. Mikes GM Davinder Singh said this is the second year they’ve hosted a barbeque for Mr. Mikes, and the support has been so good it’s almost guaranteed they’ll host a third.

“It’s good to see the community coming together to help for a good cause,” Singh said during a short break on Tuesday.

Singh said choosing to support the YWCA was an easy decision. He said the organization has a strong foundation in the community, with a diverse group of programs and a long history of service.

“I know a lot of people of different races who depend on the Y,” he said.

YWCA Fund Development and Volunteer Coordinator David Hambleton said the COVID pandemic has increased the demand for services, while making it more difficult to raise funds. He thanked Singh and the Mr. Mikes staff for their efforts in supporting the organization.

Funds raised will go to a variety of services, but settlement services will be one of the main recipients. Regardless of where it ends up, Hambleton said the money will be put to good use.

“We have around 8 different programs in the City, so there is no shortage of people who need help,” Hambleton said.