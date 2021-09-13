Serhyenko invited to Flames prospect camp

Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Carter Serhyenko is about to get his first taste of a National Hockey League training camp.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon has earned an invitation to the Calgary Flames prospect camp, which gets underway Wednesday as the Winsport Canadian Olympic Park.

Serhyenko, who will be joined in between the pipes at the camp by Connor Ungar of the Red Deer Rebels and former Everett Silvertips star Dustin Wolf, has posted a 9-10-4 record with a 2.96 goals against average and an .891 save percentage over the last two seasons in the Western Hockey League.

He was ranked ninth overall by NHL Central Scouting among North American netminders going into July’s NHL Draft but was not selected.

After serving as the backup to Boston Bilous and Max Paddock over his first two years in the WHL, Serhyenko is expected to be the team’s starter for the 2021-22 campaign, which will start on Oct. 1.

Serhyenko is the sixth player from this year’s Raiders roster to earn an invite to a NHL camp, as he joins defencemen Nolan Allan (Chicago Blackhawks), Kaiden Guhle (Montreal Canadiens) and Landon Kosior (Los Angeles Kings), along with forwards Reece Vitelli (Arizona Coyotes) and Ozzy Wiesblatt (San Jose Sharks).