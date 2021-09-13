Police ask for public help locating wanted woman

A woman wanted on several outstanding warrants is prompting the Prince Albert Police Service to issue a public call for information as they look to locate Justine Sewap.

Sewap, age 30 has several outstanding Criminal Code warrants including:

1. Assault Causing Bodily Harm x 2

2. Assault with a Weapon

3. Fail to Comply with Release Condition x 2

4. Breach of Probation

Sewap is described as 5’2’’ tall and approximately 120 lbs.

Sewap spends time in Prince Albert, but has also been seen recently in Creighton and Flin Flon.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Justine Sewap is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953 or (306) 953-4222, or the confidential Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.