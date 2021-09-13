Increased COVID risk reported at Prince Albert restaurant

Anyone who visited Smitty’s Restaurant on Second Avenue West between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1-3, and Sept. 5 is asked to immediately self-isolate for 14 days after the SHA announced an increased risk of exposure at the Prince Albert business.

Residents who visited during those hours are also required to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately, and again 10 days after the exposure.

Fully vaccinated residents do not need to self-isolate, but must self-monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days after their last exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms should call HealthLine 811, their family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Residents are considered fully vaccinated if they received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose coming at least 14 days before the exposure.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home and avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated.