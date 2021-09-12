Parkland paramedics have a busy weekend

Paramedics for Parkland Ambulance had a busy weekend with 120 calls in the time between 1900 hours on Friday and noon on Sunday.

Up until noon on September 12, the service says it responded to several major incidents, with three on Sept. 11.

At 1300 on Saturday, paramedics went to the Lakeland area to help a 70-year-old male who injured his hand using a hydraulic log splitter.

Paramedics care his significant injuries and he remains in stable condition at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

At 1700 the same day, paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway #3 near Cruttwell.

They treated a 67-year-old male, an 11-year-old male and a 10-year-old male for injuries and took them to local hospital in good and stable condition.

Also on Saturday, Sept 11 at 2130, paramedics responded to the Shellbrook area for a 41 year old man with serious injuries from a farming incident.

Paramedics cared for the man who remains in good and stable condition in Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

On Friday, Sept 10 at 1705, Paramedics responded to the 200 block of 32nd Street west for a seven-year-old child struck by a vehicle. Paramedics report that there were no injuries in this incident.