Another jump in COVID infections

Today, another 65 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the North Central zone, an increase of 18 from the previous day’s reporting.

That means there are now 648 active cases in the region, given some people have recovered, but 40 people remain in hospital, with six of those in ICU.

No new deaths were reported in North Central but three new deaths in the province were recorded.

There were 348 tests performed and 163 new doses of vaccine given out, a reduction of 105 from the previous day.

So far, 100,700 vaccines have been given out and 47,007 people are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, as of Sept. 12, 198 people are in the hospital with 45 of those in ICU. Of the 198 patients, 77.8 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

A total of 420 new cases were reported in the province today, bringing the total to 58,715 reported cases.

There were seven cases in the Far North West, 28 in the Far North East, 46 in the North West and 26 in the North East.

Further south, Saskatoon had 146 new cases, Central West had 14, Central East had 17, Regina saw 24 new cases, the South West had nine, South Central had seven and South East had 13.

Of the new cases, 18 have pending residence information.

Of the 58,715 cases so far:

– 14,210 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-13,759 cases are from the North area (5,738 North West, 5,922 North Central, 2,099 North East)

-12,702 cases are from the Regina area

-7,249 cases are from the Far North area (3,429 Far North West, 512 Far North Central, 3,308 Far North East)

-6,659 cases are from the South area (1,353 South West, 2,113 South Central, 3,193 South East)

-3,784 cases are from the Central area (1046 Central West, 2,738 Central East)

-352 cases have pending residence information

There are 3,744 active cases in the province and 54,350 cases have recovered.

Over one-third of the new cases are people in their 20s and 30s and 16.7 per cent of new cases was in a fully vaccinate person.

So far, 621 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent and 1,062,940 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

As of September 9, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 891,625 tests performed per million population.

The national rate was 1,087,342 tests performed per million population

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 369 (30.6 new cases per 100,000).