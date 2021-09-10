Province reports 432 new COVID-19 cases, including 363 in unvaccinated patients

Provincial health officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a 370 per cent increase over the number of new cases reported one month ago on Aug. 30.

There are now 3,573 active cases in Saskatchewan—an increase of 157 over the day before.

Of those 432 new cases, 363 occurred in unvaccinated patients, with 26 occurring in patients who were partially vaccinated, and 43 in patients who were fully vaccinated.

The province’s youngest demographic recorded the highest number of new cases on Friday. There were 148 new cases reported in the 19 and under age group, along with 71 reported in patients in their 20s and 74 reported in patients in their 30s.

The province also reported one death and 273 more recoveries. The death occurred in the Saskatoon Zone. The number of hospitalizations increased from 184 to 190.

Saskatchewan reported 2,856 new vaccine doses, including 1,269 first doses.

North Central reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more recoveries, and a five-patient increase in total hospitalizations. Prince Albert reported 40 new cases, while Zone 1 reported 20 and Zone 3 reported 9.

There are now 43 hospitalizations and 623 active cases in the region: 299 in Prince Albert, 249 in Zone 1, and 75 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Nipawin, Melfort and Tisdale, reported 18 new cases and 12 more recoveries. There are four COVID-19 patients in hospital in the region, a decrease of one over the day before.

The Far North West reported 22 new cases and 11 recoveries, bringing their active case total to 195. There are three hospitalizations in the region.

The Far North East reported 20 new cases and 45 recoveries, bringing their active case total to 347. There are no hospitalizations in the region.

Far North Central reported four new cases and no recoveries. There are now 25 active cases in the region.