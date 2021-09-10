Menard holds five-shot lead heading into final round at Elk Ridge Open

Raoul Menard of Ange-Gardien, Que. finds himself all alone in the first place after two rounds at the Mackenzie Tour’s Elk Ridge Open in Waskesiu.

After entering the day in a tie for first place with four other golfers, Menard fired off a five-under-par round of 65 on Friday at the Elk Ridge Resort to move to eight-under-par for the week.

He now holds a five-shot advantage over Cambridge, Ont.’s Brendan Leonard ahead of Saturday’s final round.

Swift Current’s Brennan Rumancik rocketed up the leaderboard on Friday with a round of 65 to put himself six shots off the lead and in a three-way tie for third spot with Franklin Huang of Poway, Calif. and Sebastian Szirmak of Toronto.

Yorkton’s Kade Johnson is seven shots back and in a six-way logjam for sixth with Calgary’s Sang Lee, Heathrow, Fla.’s Linus Lo, Oshweken Ont.’s Jesse Smith, Burlington, Ont.’s JJ Regan, Calgary’s Carter Lewis and Selkirk, Man.’s Travis Fredborg.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Swinnerton, who is from Saskatoon and golfs out of the Waskesiu Golf Course, struggled on Friday with a round of 79 after an impressive two-under-par showing on Thursday, but made the cut by a pair of shots.

Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart missed out on playing on Saturday by two strokes.

The third round of play gets underway at 7:30 a.m., with the final group of Menard, Leonard and Szirmak teeing off at 10:37 a.m.