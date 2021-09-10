FSIN vice chief apologizes for COVID spread

A vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is apologizing after attending an event while positive for COVID-19.

First Vice-Chief Morley Watson said he attended the Muskowekwan Sports Day on Sept. 5 assuming he had tested negative for a COVID test.

“On the morning of Monday, September 6, 2021, I was informed by Saskatchewan Health Authority that I tested positive for Covid-19. Upon receipt of this news, I immediately started contacting the individuals and organizations with whom I had recent close contact,” said Watson. “Earlier in the week, I attended two First Nation Celebrations, after which I experienced mild cold-like symptom.”

After experiencing the mild cold-like symptoms, Watson had himself tested for COVID on Sept. 3 and was told that positive results are communicated quickly.

After three days with no results, he assumed the test was negative and went to the Sports Day on Sept. 5 for “a brief time early that afternoon.”

The next day he was informed he was positive.

“Please be assured it was never my intention to risk harming anyone, and to those who were close contacts of mine during this past week,” said Watson. “I apologize for this potential exposure.”

Anyone who may have been in close contact with Watson during that time is asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The province changed requirements for isolation on Friday, requiring close contacts of COVID-positive people to self-isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated and to get tested.

“It is incumbent on all of us, and indeed I urge all of our people to assist our Leadership in the protection of our children, Elders and community members during this very challenging time,” said Watson.