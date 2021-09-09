Theo Fleury talk cancelled following social media comments

Theo Fleury will not be speaking in Prince Albert after the Catholic Family Services said they would no longer host the former NHL player following messages Fleury has posted on social media.

“It is with deep regret that our Board of Directors has been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel this event,” said the organization on its Facebook page on Sept. 9. “This has come about as we became aware of disturbing messages that Theo Fleury has been posting on social media. These messages do not align with the beliefs and values of Catholic Family Services.”

Many of Fleury’s posts on Twitter are regarding conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was set to speak at the Rawlinson Centre for the Arts on October 15 regarding the importance of mental health and dealing with challenges.

Along with years as part of the Calgary Flames, Fleury has become well-known for speaking about his experience being sexually abused by former coach Graham James while playing both minor and junior hockey.

“Catholic Family Services appreciates Theo Fleury’s advocacy for mental health and professional counselling for those who have experienced sexual abuse, trauma and addictions in their lives,” reads the post. “However, we cannot in good conscience move forward with this event.”

Patrons that have purchased tickets for the event will be contacted by the E.A. Rawlinson to be reimbursed.

Catholic Family Services Board members will be contacting their sponsors and partners on how they will proceed.