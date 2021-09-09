Swinnerton one shot off the lead at Elk Ridge Open

Five-way tie for top spot after opening round

Seventeen-year-old Alex Swinnerton is off to an impressive start at the Mackenzie Tour’s Elk Ridge Open.

Swinnerton, who is from Saskatoon and golfs out of the Waskesiu Golf Course, is one shot off of the lead at the Elk Ridge Resort after shooting a two-under-par round of 68.

The 2020 Junior Lobstick champion and 2021 Provincial Junior Men’s Amateur runner-up recorded five birdies during the round, which put him in a tie for sixth place overall with Travis Fredborg of Selkirk, Man., Linus Lo of Heathrow, Florida and Michael Blair of Ancaster, Ont.

Poway, California’s Franklin Huang, Cambridge, Ont.’s Brendan Leonard, Gander, N.L.’s Blair Bursey, Ange-Gardien, Que.’s Raoul Menard and Calgary’s Sang Lee are all tied for the lead after firing three-under-par rounds of 67.

Evan Holmes of Calgary, Sebastian Szirmak of Toronto, Marc Casullo of Aurora, Ont., Chris Wilson of Toronto, Eric Banks of Truro, N.S. and Carter Lewis of Calgary find themselves two shots back going into Friday’s second round, with North Vancouver’s Callum Davison and Springbrook, Alta.’s Chandler McDowell three shots off of the top spot.

Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart is tied for 66th place after shooting a six-over-par round of 76 on Thursday. The three-day tournament will wrap up on Saturday, with the final pairings slated to tee off at 9 a.m