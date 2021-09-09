Nipawin police seek owners of stolen jewelry

Police are looking for the rightful owners of jewelry recently recovered at a home in the community.

A safe containing jewelry and a number of other valuable items were taken from a residence.

Officers found over $18,600 in stolen property after searching a home on the 100 Block of 6 Avenue West on Sept. 7.

Most of the found items have been returned to the two victims they were taken from in a day time break and enter on August 26 on 10 Avenue West.

However, some of the items found in the 6 Avenue house were connected to other break and enter incidents earlier in the summer.

Police are asking that anyone who reported stolen jewelry contact the detachment at 306-862-6270.

Currently, a male youth from Nipawin is charged with:

-Breaking and entering with intent to a residence – Section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

-Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Brian Kayfish, age 61 and of Nipawin is charged with:

-Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

-Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000 – Section 355.2 of the Criminal Code

Kayfish is scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on October 20th, 2021.