How to vote during a pandemic

Like it or not, a federal election has been called for Sept. 20 … just as we enter Covid’s fourth wave. However, voting during a pandemic is nothing new for us. In Prince Albert we have elected MLAs and City Council while wearing PPE. We can do this, even if our teeth are gritted behind the face mask.

Elections Canada gives you several ways to vote:

1. Vote in person on Sept. 20 or at an advance poll Sept. 10-13. You will soon be mailed a voter information card.

2. Vote anytime at the Elections Canada office before 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Elections Canada office for the Prince Albert Constituency is at what used to be called the Forestry Building: University of Saskatchewan, 1061 Central Ave, Suite 102. (Call toll free 1 866 304 0234) The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on election day. You have three options to prove your identity:

a. Government issued Photo ID

b. Two pieces of ID, both must have your name and at least one must have your current address. For example your voter information card and a utility bill.

c. If you don’t have ID you can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

3. Vote by mail if you cannot vote in person or choose not to. (That is the route I have chosen. I went to elections.ca and it took about 10 minutes because I am slow.) You must apply for a mail-in ballot before Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

On the mail-in ballot you must write the candidate’s name. In the Prince Albert riding the candidates are:

Randy Hoback, Conservative Party of Canada

Estelle Hjertaas, Liberal Party of Canada

Ken MacDougall, New Democratic Party

Hamish Grahan, Green Party of Canada

Joseph McCrea, People’s Party of Canada

Heather Schmitt, Maverick Party

Your vote will help select the representative who will determine how Canada functions. Your choice of representative can help make your community a better place in which to live.