Hospitalizations increase by five along with 46 new cases

Almost 40 people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in the North Central zone as five more people were admitted.

Of the 38 people in the hospital, six are in the ICU with the remainder receiving inpatient care.

The zone now has 579 active cases with 46 added in the last 24 hours, part of an increase of 286 cases in the province.

Elsewhere in the north, the North East saw seven new cases and the North West had 19 new cases in the same time frame.

Other new cases are seven in the Far North West, four in Far North Central, 25 in the Far North East, Saskatoon had 65 cases, Central West had five, Central East also had five, Regina saw 12 new cases, 11 were in the South West, six in the South Central and 25 in the South East zone and 49 new cases have pending residence information

-Eleven cases with pending location were assigned to the North West (from Sept 7 (1)), North Central (from Sept 3 (1), Sept 7 (5)), Saskatoon (from Sept 7 (2)), Central East (from Sept 5 (1)), and Regina (from Sept 6 (1)) zones

-Eight cases were deemed an out-of-province residents and removed from Far North West (from Sept 7 (1)), and pending locations (from August 18 (1), August 19 (1), August 20 (1), August 21 (3) and August 24 (1))

-57,521 cases are confirmed

-13,888 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-13,305 cases are from the North area (5,562 North West, 5,710 North Central, 2,033 North East)

-12,622 cases are from the Regina area

-7,103 cases are from the Far North area (3,373 Far North West, 506 Far North Central, 3,224 Far North East)

-6,564 cases are from the South area (1,335 South West, 2,091 South Central, 3,138 South East)

-3,695 cases are from the Central area (1008 Central West, 2,687 Central East)

-344 cases have pending residence information

Of all the cases so far, 3,416 cases are considered active and 53,489 cases are considered recovered.

Over one-third (35.0 per cent) of new cases are in the 20 to 39 year age category and over one in eight (9.4 per cent) new cases was fully vaccinated

As of September 9, a total of 184 individuals are hospitalized, including 152 inpatient hospitalizations and 32 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 184 patients, 141 (76.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

One new death was reported on Sept. 9 and so far 616 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

To date, 1,052,108 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of September 7, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 886,050 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,082,775 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 364 (30.2 new cases per 100,000).