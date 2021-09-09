Homicide on the Moosomin First Nation

A 30-year-old man from the Moosomin First Nation is dead following an altercation at a residence in the community on Sunday, Sept. 5.

North Battleford RCMP said they were notified just after 4:00 am that morning of an injured male and responded along with EMS.

Catlin Frenchman was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been notified. His death has been determined a homicide.

RCMP Major Crime Unit North investigates along with North Battleford detachment, Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section, the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

If you have information about this incident, please call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or 911 in an emergency.