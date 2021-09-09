Back to school projects for parents

Parents of school age children must be feeling great right now. You have earned a place in the “time out” school of parenting for managing through the last 18 months or so of the pandemic.

You have provided what they need to get a fresh start, they are out the door and…. What now? The garden, even the condo balcony, is a refuge calling your name.

And it is not shouting, “Mom, where are my socks?” but rather, “I have a special place for you Mom/Dad”. The garden does not shout, it whispers, and it may take awhile for you to hear its voice.

The voice of your garden is the voice of birds singing, wind in the trees, crickets chirping and if you are lucky a hummingbird humming.

We have some suggestions that will help you squeeze the most out of your back-to-school moments:

First, treat yourself to some colour. Fall colours feature shades of bronze, yellow, red, and orange, like an autumn sunset. Plant fall mums for weeks of unending colour. The hard frosts of November will likely finish them off before they complete their bloom cycle. That is about 10 weeks of colour. Add to the plant list: autumn asters (for blue), sedum (very winter hardy, red and magenta), Japanese anemone (white) and you are on your way to a colourful fall long before tree leaves begin to change colour.

Second, pay yourself forward and plant spring flowering bulbs. The tulips, daffodils, crocus, and hyacinths that we enjoy come spring are planted in the fall. It seems early to be shopping for Dutch bulbs, but the best selection is in stores right now. A boat from the Netherlands left a few weeks ago destined for Canada loaded with natural, fresh bulbs for our gardens. The inventory that a retailer receives this time of year is sold down until it is gone. And that is about it.

There is no factory in Canada making the things. Buy early.

Third, right now is the best time of year to green up your lawn. September is lawn month. Ben’s grandpa Len Cullen used to say that you can lay sod upside down and it will still grow in September. We do not recommend you try it, but we do recommend that you seed a thin area of your lawn, seed or sod an area that needs some grass to grow.

Spread a 4 cm layer of triple mix, seed or sod and water every few days. Voila. A great looking lawn that will put down roots before winter gets here.

Four, plant a tree. September 22 is National Tree Day in Canada. In Canada, the best month of the year to plant a tree is September. With soil moisture present and warm soil temperatures, new roots develop over the next 10 or so weeks, providing an anchor for the tree and a conduit of moisture and nutrients for the canopy. Take our word for it, this is a great month to plant any winter hardy plants.

Fifth, birds. If you did not catch a glimpse of them on their way north in May, you have one more opportunity to observe them as they fly south. Many migratory birds have left their happy mating grounds in our boreal forest and are flying south to play golf for the winter. The advantage that we have now is that they are generally not in such a hurry to get to their destination. If they are enjoying generous helpings of food here and good weather, why hurry? It is not like in spring, when they were hot to trot to meet, mate, nest and raise a family.

The parade of hummingbirds is interesting. Males, having provided appropriate services to get a family started up north, are the first to fly south, followed by the new brood of youngster hummingbirds and finally mothers who follow them south to minimize the risks of the youngsters getting lost, or so we imagine.

Like parents of school aged children, just because they are not in the nest does not mean you have lost interest in their welfare.