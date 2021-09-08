As a word, future has lost it’s meaning.

It’s become an absurd word

a word seldom heard these last days.

It used to bring promise, hope, scope.



Now, future is a rope around our throats

bound fast, squeezed too tight

The reason we are seized is not right

But, we are unable to fight an enemy unseen.



Sliding down a slippery slope, cast aside,

as we fall, most of us cling to the past

biding time, lost in fright, hiding inside

our own walls in isolation.



What can we be sure of, assured of?

nothing at all but a blurred picture

It has stirred, deterred and stalled us.

We feel weak, bleak and seek to cope.



I’m keening a loss of sight ahead.

I would have preferred a clear picture

In this case, the future will not show it’s face.

At a cost deferred, future has lost it’s meaning.



The situation is unstable, undependable.

Perhaps, this is the end, the real dreaded deal,

stealing promise, hope and scope till dead!

Grave, only God can save us now.



How ill at ease we all are with this disease.



–Ayami Greenwood