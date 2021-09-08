No matter how deterred that I may be,

I’ll say, boldly, what needs to be heard

to be cured, of this damn slight,

this damn disease referred to as litter.



Sacred Earth is not an old trash can,

an ash try scattered, rash, of no worth.

Worth more than cash or gold procurred,

to protect with perfect respect is my plan.



Neglect is what I have come to expect, absurd.

I have been told to keep my lips shut tight.

But, the choice is mine to use my voice right.

So stirred, I am no quitter of my fight.



The reason I lash out as I see fit brash words

is that I have become bitter about the litter.

I want to be assured someone else cares

how Sacred Earth fares in our sight, endured.



-Ayami Greenwood