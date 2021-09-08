Pandemic and vaccine passports dominate Prince Albert forum

Five of the six candidates running to represent the Prince Albert constituency in the upcoming federal election had something to say about how the pandemic has been handled and the new hot button topic of vaccine passports. The sixth candidate, the Maverick Party’s Heather Schmitt, was farming.

All of the candidates were invited by the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce to be part of a forum at the John M. Cuelenaere Library the evening of Sept. 7.

Each was given a few minutes for a prepared speech before being asked six questions chosen in advance by the Chamber (who also moderated the event) and the candidates were told the questions ahead of time.

The first question came from the Chamber itself which found a split in Prince Albert businesses on the idea of requiring vaccination amongst patrons and staff.

Most candidates were on similar pages when it comes to the idea of vaccine passports and how much access to non-essential services should be available for people choosing to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“As far as vaccine passports, it’s a federal responsibility to provide that data to other countries if you’re travelling abroad,” said Randy Hoback (Conservative Party of Canada and the incumbent).

However, health decision inside the country are all provincial, he said.

“That is not federal jurisdiction. If Ontario and Quebec want to do vaccine passports, that’s their choice. If Saskatchewan chooses not to go down this path, that is also their choice,” said Hoback.

Business owners have the ability to decide for themselves their standpoint on vaccination requirements for both staff and the public coming into their facility and the Conservatives will not be a part of the decision, Hoback said.

Estelle Hjertaas (Liberal Party of Canada), had a similar response.

“It is provincial jurisdiction to decide on vaccine passports but the Liberal Party supports businesses that want to require vaccination on their premises,” she said. “To be clear, no one is proposing forcing people to get vaccinated.

“The issue is that the vast majority of Canadians have done what they needed to and got vaccinated and now they are ready to go back to normal, but they can’t because unvaccinated adults are putting everybody – especially your children – at risk.”

Joseph McCrea (People’s Party of Canada) was on a much different page.

“The PPC are taking a different approach when it comes to vaccine passports,” he said. “Vaccine passports is something the PPC is strongly against. We have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms to protect each person and their information.

“There is absolutely no valid reason to have any kind of documentation requiring vaccines. Those in favour of it are creating classes in society which is history repeating itself all over again. What will be next, STD passports? Criminal record passports? Canada does not need to be a ‘show me your papers’ country.”

Ken MacDougall (New Democratic Party) was in favour of having a way to track who is vaccinated or not.

“We as a nation screen excessively refugees from other countries. We have a history over the last five years of increasing racism, intolerance and xenophobia against everybody else,” he said. “Yet a simple provision such as protecting the health and welfare of other individuals in our society (is a problem)?”

He cited examples from the Spanish Flu in 1918 in which Canada limited some freedoms.

“Churches were not allowed to assemble and no one complained. The question is this – what rights and freedoms are we imposing upon?”

Hamish Graham (Green Party) was in favour of having vaccine passports.

“I’m quite in favour of having vaccine passports. We have passports to leave the country,” he said. “We have to provide proof of ability to drive a car. We have to do a lot of things.

“These don’t infringe upon our freedoms. But if infringing on your freedoms puts me at risk, I’m not really happy with that.”

He said his wife survived the polio epidemic and spent 14 months in a children’s hospital unable to see her parents or anyone else and anything that can be done to prevent similar things from happening now is a good thing, he said.

After answering multiple prepared questions, the candidates fielded some from the audience before giving a short summation of their positions. Questions ranged from addictions and mental health concerns, to equalization and the labour shortage caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A full live-stream of the forum can be found on the Prince Albert Chamber Facebook page.

The election is set for September 20.