It’s downright scary out there.

The air is a yellow brown color,

Frightening, horrific and sickening quick

If you breathe, it will make you choke.



It’s because of the thick smoke, everywhere,

The fires that burn at this date

Fires of this kind, so rare, mire our fate.

We all wait to see if this is the end of time.



It takes sure strength to endure this plight,

With insight, to go the whole length

In your soul, to depend upon on and on

Till the dawn of a new change, a new reality



Yes, it’s strange right now, without a doubt,

Without compare, I swear.

But I can fight despair, with all my might.

No trick, no joke, we must learn trust.



Under the cloak of smoke, a wheel turns

Towards my foal, the sublime divine.

The divine is the source shining through

Earned, entwined, the divine is mine.



This dire predicament inspires me to go within

And repent, share my sins.

Then change and repair myself

I care how the world is unfurled.



-Ayami Greenwood