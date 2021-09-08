One man is in hospital and police are looking for another following an incident on the Big River First Nation on Sept. 5.

RCMP were called at 9:50 pm to vicinity of Miami Beach with a reported gunshot and found that a vehicle was parked at the beach when an altercation happened between a number of people inside and outside of the vehicle.

A male occupant of the vehicle was struck and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, Tristan Whitefish, age 21, of Big River First Nation has been charged with:

– 1 count, discharge firearm with intent, Section 244, Criminal Code

– 1 count, aggravated assault, Section 268, Criminal Code

– 1 count, use a firearm while committing the indictable offence of uttering threats against a person, Section 85, Criminal Code

– 1 count, point a firearm, Section 87, Criminal Code

– 1 count, utter threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unlicensed possession of a firearm, Section 92(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, Section 95, Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possess firearm/ammunition while prohibited, Section 117.01(3), Criminal Code

– 1 count, carry concealed weapon, Section 90(2), Criminal Code

A warrant has been issued for Whitefish’s arrest. Whitefish is described as 5’6” and 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. A photo of Whitefish is not available at this time.

Big River RCMP continue to actively search for him. We are now seeking information from the public to assist with this ongoing investigation.

If you see Whitefish, do not approach him. Call your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.