Week long COVID exposure at Rock & Iron

Week long COVD exposure at Rock & Iron

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a five-day long COVID-19 exposure at the Rock & Iron restaurant.

Starting on August 27, there was an exposure at the restaurant every day until September 2.

August 27, 2021 (4pm-10pm)

August 28, 2021 (11am-4pm)

August 29, 2021 (11am-7pm)

September 01, 2021 (11am-5pm)

September 02, 2021 (10am-12pm)

There were also exposures at a wedding and a funeral in the last few days.

In Birch Hills, an infectious person was at a grave site funeral service on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

There was also a reception afterwards at the Birch Hills Civic Centre. The timeline was 11:30 am to 4 pm.

Also in Prince Albert, there was an exposure at a wedding at Carlton Park Hall on August 28 2021, 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

As per Disease Control Regulations, all individuals in attendance during this date and time should:

·Immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation 14 days after last exposure

·Seek testing for COVID-19 immediately, and again 10 days after exposure

Exception: If you have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received 14 days before exposure you do not need to self-isolate but:

· Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after last exposure

· If symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing

· If you need to check your vaccination status, please access MySaskHealthRecord.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.