Waterslide design on tonight’s agenda

City council will discuss the schematic design for the waterslide and wave pool portion of the new aquatic centre at their council meeting today.

Staff will present the designs for review and approval. The project architects have proposed a north location for the water slides after consulting with the Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Project Steering Committee

“It is important to keep in mind that while the design of the Aquatics facility is starting to take shape, there will still be changes as concepts are refined,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “There is a lot of detail to be finalized, but I’m excited to be at a stage where we can share early visual concepts.”

The steering committee approves of the location proposed for several reasons, including:

It reduces the size of the lower-level basement for mechanical and electrical equipment and now all the equipment is in the north end of the building.

It reduces the complexity of the water slides support structure as now there is no special requirements to maintain visual sight lines from the lobby the structure can be more efficient structure.

It increases the size of the wave pool without increasing the building since there is no public access needed past the end of the pool. The pool can now be pushed closure to the corner of the building. A bigger pool allows for a bigger wave to be generated.

The three changes resulted in a cost saving of $900,000.

The schematic drawings show a basic layout of key features of the Aquatics Centre. Once approved, the next stage in the process it to proceed with detailed design where finer details will be decided.

Council meets at 5:00 this afternoon at City Hall.