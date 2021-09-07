Tub-a-Thon and raffle looking to raise funds for Mont St. Joseph Home this week

To celebrate Grandparent’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 12, Mont St Joseph Home and the Mont St. Joseph Foundation are holding a number of events over the next week.

It all begins with the second annual Tub-a-Thon radiothon on Sept 9 and concludes with a Ball Drop Raffle on Sunday.

Jessica Gale, Resource Development Coordinator of the Mont St. Joseph Foundation, said Grandparent’s Day is a nationally celebrated holiday, but also a great way to raise funds for projects the benefit Prince Albert grandparents.

“It’s a way to celebrate our grandparents, the influence they have had on us as a family, the influence it had on our community, and those stepping stones they have built,” Gale said.

“We pick one item or an area that needs to be replaced or upgraded within the Mont St. Joseph home, (and) this year is the second year that we have been raising funds for our tubs.”

The special access tubs help with infection control and offer a more comfortable experience for residents and staff. The goal of the radiothon and raffle is to complete what they started and raise enough funds for six tubs.

The radiothon will be across all three Prince Albert radio stations from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. During the radiothon you can make donations by calling 306-953-4500, donate online at www.montstjoseph.com, or donate in person on the front deck on Thursday.

Gale said they will also partner with the Ball Drop Raffle at Prime Minister’s Park at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, during the Grandparent’s Day event at Mont St. Joseph.

Organizers will drop 2,500 numbered golf balls 100 feet from a fire truck into a hole you’d typically see on a putting green. Participants can purchase tickets that correspond with the number on each ball dropped from the fire truck.

Tickets are $10 each. First prize is a membership to Kachur’s or $1,000 cash. Second prize is that 40,000 BTU propane heater and third prize is golf simulator time at Cooke Golf Course.

Funds raised from the ball drop will also go towards the tubs.

A maximum of 2,500 tickets will be sold. For tickets call the Mont St. Joseph Foundation office at 306-922-4663.

Gale said the Mont. St. Joseph Foundation has always had a strong relationship with the home, and that trend will continue in 2021.

“We have got a good link and a great relationship with the home and the staff here,” she explained. “When they say we have this need our foundation hits the floor running to raise funds for them.”

Gale added that the community has already been supportive ahead of the events.

“We have got to put a thank you to the community too,” she said. “The pledges have already been coming in and if anybody is looking to make donations or get us pledges they can do it on our website.”

Tickets for the raffle will be on sale during the radiothon and at the Lake Country Co-op on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.