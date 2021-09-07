Resort Village of Candle Lake announces release of administration managers

In a release last week the Council of the Resort Village of Candle Lake confirmed the release of Heather Scott, Chief Administrative Officer and Robert Johnson, Maintenance Manager from their duties, this became effective on Thursday, Aug. 26.

“Council believed a change in leadership was necessary and would like to thank Ms. Scott and Mr. Johnson for their service,” the release stated.

They also announces the appointment of Cheryl Martens as t Chief Administrative Officer on an interim basis effective Aug. 30.

They stated that they will now commence the process of recruiting a new Chief Administrative Officer with the assistance of HMC Management Inc.

“In the interim, the Council of the Resort Village will do their best to serve their community and would like to thank the Resort Village staff and the public in advance for their patience and understanding during this time,” the release stated.