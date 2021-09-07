Moostoos faces numerous charges after alleged incident on James Smith Cree Nation

On Tuesday afternoon the RCMP announced that 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos of Melfort is facing four charges following an alleged shooting incident on James Smith Cree Nation Sunday evening.

The charges come as a result of an investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit South in cooperation with multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units, Moostoos has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharge firearm with intent to endanger life.

Moostoos remains in custody and will make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Nipawin.