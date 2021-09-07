COVID-19 vaccinations required to take part in CURLSASK sanctioned activities

As of Tuesday, all athletes, coaches, officials, staff, contractors, volunteers, media and fans 11 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated to take part in any CURLSASK events.

“Our priority is the health, safety and well-being of all participants of curling in Saskatchewan,” CURLSASK said in a prepared statement. “We support our member clubs and respect their autonomy to operate successful curling facilities. We support and respect our members privacy.

“We are proud members of Curling Canada and we support the efforts to protect all participants by implementing mandatory vaccinations at their championships. The board is united in our stance to protect the health and well-being of athletes, staff, contractors, volunteers and the general public.”

Anyone that is participating or attending CURLSASK events, which include competitions, camps, clinics or meetings, must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of full vaccination.

Those with approved vaccination exemptions must apply for a CURLSASK exemption a minimum of two weeks prior to attending or participating in an event.

In their release, CURLSASK also said that they recommend all curling clubs adopt a mandatory vaccination policy to protect the health and safety of their members and community at large.

“It is recommended that each club meet with their board of directors to determine their own position on enhanced health protocols,” they added. “CURLSASK will issue Return to Play guidelines to assist boards in this discussion.”

The first major provincial event of the 2021-22 season will be held at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre from Oct. 13-17 as the facility will play host to the Mont St. Joseph Foundation Mixed Championship.