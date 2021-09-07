Charges laid in homicide case

One man is facing a charge of second-degree murder and another is charged with being an accessory to aggravated assault in connection with a homicide at Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on Sept. 3.

Brandon Cameron, age 26, was found dead in a truck in a rural area near the community at 6:47 am on Sept. 3.

That same day, Rosthern police arrested Straughn Smallchild, age 22, without incident at a residence in the community.

Smallchild faces one count of second degree murder and will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 am.

The following day Cory Little Pine, age 32, was also arrested at a residence in the community and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. He will also appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Sept. 7 at 10:00 am.

In the circumstances around Cameron’s death, RCMP officers in Rosthern were told by EMS personnel of a deceased male in truck and, based on the information, the RCMP Mayor Crime Unit North took the lead.

Investigators determined that the rural truck scene was related to another report of an altercation at a residence on the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation at 1:21 am on Sept. 3.

Officers searched for the three people reported to be involved and did not find them. A second report about the same residence was received at 3:55 a.m.

As a result of the connection between the two scenes, a search of the residence swas conducted at 7:00 a.m. by Rosthern RCMP.

Also assisting in this investigation were the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Saskatchewan Coroners Service.