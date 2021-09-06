Suspect arrested after shooting at James Smith leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

On Monday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. investigators located Shawn Moostoos at a residence in Melfort. Moostoos was the suspect in a shooting on James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday evening.

Moostoos, 33-years-old, was taken into custody without incident according to RCMP.

The RCMP said that police are not seeking additional suspects in regards to this incident. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit South continues to investigate this incident, in conjunction with the Melfort RCMP Detachment.

Through Sunday and Monday the RCMP followed up on tips ahead of his arrest.

RCMP have confirmed that three individuals were shot during an altercation in a residence on the James Smith First Nation at approximately 7:19 p.m. on September 5.

Since this incident was reported to police, the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding area have been thoroughly searched. These search efforts included assistance from Saskatoon Police Service Air 1, STARS Air Ambulance, surrounding RCMP Detachments and Police Dog Services. Investigators have followed up on multiple tips and reported sightings from the public.

A 37-year-old male and a 28-year-old female from James Smith Cree Nation are confirmed to be deceased as a result of this incident. The families of the deceased have been notified of the deaths and their names will not be released by RCMP at this time.

Police say they do not have any updates on the condition of a 44-year-old male who was injured in the shooting. He was transported to hospital with what were described as serious, but not life-threatening injuries. RCMP say the suspect and the three victims were known to each other.

Police have asked the public to be cautious about what they share about the case on social media. RCMP say it is easy for misinformation and rumours to spread during tragic incidents like this.

The Saskatchewan RCMP stated that they are committed to ensuring the public has accurate information, and updates will be provided as they become available.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are asked to respect police barricades and any direction given by police.

On Sunday evening, the Saskatchewan RCMP sent out an alert about a shooting incident at James Smith Cree Nation. The emergency was called a Critical Alert and a Civil Emergency. The alert said to expect heavy police presence in the area. Non-residents were urged to avoid the community.

Investigators lifted the alert after determining the suspect and the victims were known to each other, and a certain amount of time passed without a follow-up incident.

No known court date has been set after the arrest occurred.