Province reports 64 cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday. This was among 393 total cases in the province.

There was also a death related to COVID-19 in Saskatoon. This was the lone death in the province. The age group for the death was not available due to the long weekend.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province is now 612.

Saskatoon led the province with 97 new cases.

Of the 56,533 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,252 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 256 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 217 active cases and North Central 3 has 58 active cases.

Four cases with pending location were added to North Central on Monday.

According to the province, 34.6 per cent of new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s and about 12.2 per cent of new cases were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 145 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 103 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 118 receiving inpatient care and 27 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 346, or 28.7 cases per 100,000 population. This is the highest ever average for new cases recorded.

Another 260 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,669.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,989 cases are from the North area (5,459 North West, 5,536 North Central and 1,994 North East). The case numbers in the North area are now the second most recorded in the pandemic moving ahead of Regina and still behind Saskatoon.

There were 2,889 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of Sept. 6, there have been 1,043,717 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,489,113.

There were 205 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 46,552 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 6.

This was among 12,460 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,100 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 2,493 are Delta (B.1.617.2).