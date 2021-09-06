Inmate dies in Saskatchewan Penitentiary

An inmate has died while in custody at the Saskatchewan Pentientiary in Prince Albert

The Correctional Service of Canada reported that Raymond Crookedneck died on September 6 and, as per CSC policy, the police and coroner have been notified as has Crookedneck’s family.

At the time of his death, Crookedneck was serving a sentence of two years and seven months for impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to attend court- judge’s order and failing to comply with a condition/recognizance.

The sentence started on July 25, 2019.

CSC will review the circumstances of the death.