Inmate dies in Saskatchewan Penitentiary

By
Susan McNeil
-
An inmate has died while in custody at the Saskatchewan Pentientiary in Prince Albert

The Correctional Service of Canada reported that Raymond Crookedneck died on September 6 and, as per CSC policy, the police and coroner have been notified as has Crookedneck’s family.

At the time of his death, Crookedneck was serving a sentence of two years and seven months for impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to attend court- judge’s order and failing to comply with a condition/recognizance.

The sentence started on July 25, 2019.

CSC will review the circumstances of the death.

