Death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported a death related to COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday. This was the lone death in the province. The age group for the death was not available due to the long weekend.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province is now 611.

There were also 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central on Sunday. This was among a total of 389 cases reported in the province.

Saskatoon led the province with 153 new cases.

Of the 56,139 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,119 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 236 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 210 active cases and North Central 3 has 56 active cases.

One case with pending location was added to North Central on Sunday.

According to the province, 38.3 per cent of new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s and about 14.7 per cent of new cases were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 138 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 99 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 113 receiving inpatient care and 25 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 318, or 26.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 163 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,409 .

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,816 cases are from the North area (5,385 North West, 5,468 North Central, 1,963 North East).

There were 2,699 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Sept. 5, there have been 1,040.826 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,476,624.

There were 233 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 46,443 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 5.

This was among 12,460 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,220 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 2,413 are Delta (B.1.617.2).