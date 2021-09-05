Alert issued after shooting incident on James Smith First Nation

On Sunday evening the Saskatchewan RCMP sent out an alert about a shooting incident at James Smith First Nation. The emergency was called a Critical Alert and a Civil Emergency.

The alert said to expect heavy police presence in the area. Later in the evening an additional alert was sent identifying the suspect as Shawn Moostoos, a 33-year-old male with brown eyes, just over six feet tall, 189 pounds with a scar on his left hand.

The alert stated to avoid the community. The suspect is male and the mode of transportation is unknown, it said to be wary of someone asking for a ride and do not pick up hitchhikers

If people are in the area seek immediate shelter or shelter in place and do not leave your secure location.

Report emergencies or tips to 911 and do not answer your door unless police provide direction to do so and stay away from windows.