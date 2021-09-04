Province reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central on Friday. This was among a total of 355 cases reported in the province.

Saskatoon led the province with 110 new cases.

Of the 55,750 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,894 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 222 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 154 active cases and North Central 3 has 53 active cases.

Three cases with pending location was added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, 35.2 per cent of new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s and about 13.8 per cent of new cases were fully vaccinated.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province remains 610

There are currently 138 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 99 of which are not fully vaccinated. The province did not report the numbers for ICU and in patient care on Saturday. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 300, or 24.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 152 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,246 .

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,692 cases are from the North area (5,330 North West, 5,408 North Central and 1,954 North East).

There were 3,958 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Sept. 3, there have been 1,038,129 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan yesterday bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,483,812. The dashboard did not update numbers on Saturday.

According to the province 46,330 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

668 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 668 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of Sept. 4.

This was among 12,460 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 77 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 87 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 10,220 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 474 are Gamma (P.1) and 2,413 are Delta (B.1.617.2).